    Metropolis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 293.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.80 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 41.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.05% from Rs. 77.93 crore in December 2021.

    Metropolis Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.46300.35293.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.46300.35293.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.9068.4163.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.5761.6462.50
    Depreciation23.0321.5816.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.5091.2892.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4657.4558.44
    Other Income6.624.342.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0861.7961.05
    Interest6.116.994.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9754.8056.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.9754.8056.09
    Tax12.1114.3214.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8640.4841.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8640.4841.22
    Minority Interest-0.07-0.15-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.8040.3341.04
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.997.888.02
    Diluted EPS6.977.857.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.997.888.02
    Diluted EPS6.977.857.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
