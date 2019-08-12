Mega Nirman and Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 19.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 19.02% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 84.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Mega Nirman and EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2018.

Mega Nirman and shares closed at 16.75 on July 17, 2019 (BSE)