Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore, down 61.06% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore in September 2022 down 61.06% from Rs. 727.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 211.08% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 70.92 crore in September 2021.
Mangalore Chem shares closed at 85.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.39
|1,021.29
|727.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.39
|1,021.29
|727.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|243.38
|583.55
|464.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.33
|0.86
|1.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.53
|141.60
|-11.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.76
|18.42
|18.52
|Depreciation
|12.76
|12.54
|12.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.35
|209.87
|188.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.67
|54.45
|52.39
|Other Income
|6.39
|1.83
|5.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.28
|56.28
|58.32
|Interest
|24.20
|19.48
|12.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-49.48
|36.80
|45.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-49.48
|36.80
|45.54
|Tax
|-17.29
|14.00
|16.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.19
|22.80
|28.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.19
|22.80
|28.98
|Equity Share Capital
|118.55
|118.55
|118.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|1.92
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|1.92
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|1.92
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|1.92
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited