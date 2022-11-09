Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore, down 61.06% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore in September 2022 down 61.06% from Rs. 727.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 211.08% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 70.92 crore in September 2021.

    Mangalore Chem shares closed at 85.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations283.391,021.29727.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations283.391,021.29727.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.38583.55464.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.330.861.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.53141.60-11.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7618.4218.52
    Depreciation12.7612.5412.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.35209.87188.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.6754.4552.39
    Other Income6.391.835.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.2856.2858.32
    Interest24.2019.4812.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.4836.8045.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.4836.8045.54
    Tax-17.2914.0016.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.1922.8028.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.1922.8028.98
    Equity Share Capital118.55118.55118.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.711.922.45
    Diluted EPS-2.711.922.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.711.922.45
    Diluted EPS-2.711.922.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
