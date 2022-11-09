Mangalore Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore, down 61.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.39 crore in September 2022 down 61.06% from Rs. 727.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.19 crore in September 2022 down 211.08% from Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 down 117.65% from Rs. 70.92 crore in September 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 85.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.