Mangalore Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.62 crore, up 61.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.62 crore in March 2023 up 61.87% from Rs. 718.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.88 crore in March 2023 up 1846.88% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.31 crore in March 2023 up 335.89% from Rs. 31.96 crore in March 2022.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 98.60 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.80% returns over the last 6 months and 4.95% over the last 12 months.