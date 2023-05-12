English
    Mangalore Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.62 crore, up 61.87% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,163.62 crore in March 2023 up 61.87% from Rs. 718.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.88 crore in March 2023 up 1846.88% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.31 crore in March 2023 up 335.89% from Rs. 31.96 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

    Mangalore Chem shares closed at 98.60 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.80% returns over the last 6 months and 4.95% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,163.621,173.24718.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,163.621,173.24718.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials527.81641.53607.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods163.9173.031.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.49-31.14-168.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6116.3816.62
    Depreciation16.8917.4812.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses279.85332.71237.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.06123.2511.94
    Other Income11.367.007.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.42130.2519.67
    Interest30.7333.2415.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.6997.014.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.6997.014.16
    Tax23.8120.850.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.8876.173.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.8876.173.49
    Equity Share Capital118.55118.55118.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.736.420.29
    Diluted EPS5.736.420.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.736.420.29
    Diluted EPS5.736.420.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
