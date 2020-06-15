Mangalore Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 563.20 crore, down 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.20 crore in March 2020 down 12.42% from Rs. 643.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.87 crore in March 2020 up 501.09% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.58 crore in March 2020 up 11.08% from Rs. 31.13 crore in March 2019.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2019.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 37.25 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.22% returns over the last 6 months and -4.73% over the last 12 months.