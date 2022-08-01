Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.29 crore, up 48.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.29 crore in June 2022 up 48.62% from Rs. 687.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.80 crore in June 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 24.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.82 crore in June 2022 up 12.65% from Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2021.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 119.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.