Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 741.07 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 741.07 crore in June 2019 up 10.5% from Rs. 670.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 98.81% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.76 crore in June 2019 up 37.78% from Rs. 35.39 crore in June 2018.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 30.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.17% returns over the last 6 months and -44.60% over the last 12 months.