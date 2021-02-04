Mangalore Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 327.08 crore, down 51.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.08 crore in December 2020 down 51.6% from Rs. 675.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 down 95.58% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.34 crore in December 2020 down 52.05% from Rs. 63.28 crore in December 2019.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2019.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 55.60 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.08% returns over the last 6 months and 75.95% over the last 12 months.