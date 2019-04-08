Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q4 Net Profit may dip 10.9% YoY to Rs. 378.3 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banks/Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra & Mahindra Financial to report net profit at Rs. 378.3 crore down 10.9% year-on-year (up 18.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 761.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 7.8% Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 761.7 crore.

