Mahindra Lifespace Q1 PAT seen up 1.1% YoY to Rs. 15.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Lifespace to report net profit at Rs. 15.4 crore up 1.1% year-on-year (down 162.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 16.9 percent Q-o-Q to Rs. 133 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 703.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.