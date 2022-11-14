Machino Plastic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.55 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.55 crore in September 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 67.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 7.88% from Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2021.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 135.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.36% returns over the last 6 months and 19.47% over the last 12 months.