Machino Plastic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in March 2022 up 7.28% from Rs. 71.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 81.09% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2022 down 29.44% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021.

Machino Plastic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 112.90 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 25.58% over the last 12 months.