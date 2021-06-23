MARKET NEWS

Machino Plastic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.46 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Machino Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.46 crore in March 2021 up 22.07% from Rs. 58.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 420.17% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021 up 23.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2020.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 131.50 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.53% returns over the last 6 months and 116.46% over the last 12 months.

Machino Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.4670.1058.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.4670.1058.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.2738.6030.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-1.241.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.138.387.42
Depreciation3.723.574.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.0116.6513.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.554.141.07
Other Income--0.030.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.554.171.36
Interest1.631.741.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.922.43-0.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.922.43-0.52
Tax-0.76-0.17-1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.682.600.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.682.600.52
Equity Share Capital6.146.146.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.374.230.84
Diluted EPS4.374.230.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.374.230.84
Diluted EPS4.374.230.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

