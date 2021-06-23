Machino Plastic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.46 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.46 crore in March 2021 up 22.07% from Rs. 58.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 420.17% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2021 up 23.01% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2020.

Machino Plastic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2020.

Machino Plastic shares closed at 131.50 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.53% returns over the last 6 months and 116.46% over the last 12 months.