Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 139.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 84.28 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.28% over the last 12 months.