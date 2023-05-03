English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 139.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.

    Ludlow Jute shares closed at 84.28 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ludlow Jute & Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.62127.41139.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.62127.41139.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.2178.5592.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.54-5.54-2.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4325.3923.96
    Depreciation2.282.002.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7623.6221.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.403.391.73
    Other Income-0.110.010.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.293.401.87
    Interest1.711.861.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.421.540.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.421.540.03
    Tax0.080.480.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.501.06-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.501.06-0.16
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.98-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.460.98-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.460.98-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.460.98-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ludlow Jute #Ludlow Jute & Specialities #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am