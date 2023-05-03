Ludlow Jute Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore, down 3.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 139.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.
Ludlow Jute shares closed at 84.28 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.28% over the last 12 months.
|Ludlow Jute & Specialities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.62
|127.41
|139.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.62
|127.41
|139.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|76.21
|78.55
|92.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.54
|-5.54
|-2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.43
|25.39
|23.96
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.00
|2.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.76
|23.62
|21.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.40
|3.39
|1.73
|Other Income
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|3.40
|1.87
|Interest
|1.71
|1.86
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|1.54
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|1.54
|0.03
|Tax
|0.08
|0.48
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|1.06
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|1.06
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.80
|10.80
|10.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.98
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.98
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.98
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.98
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited