Ludlow Jute Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 94.39 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.39 crore in June 2019 up 22.14% from Rs. 77.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2019 up 230.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2019 up 54.84% from Rs. 2.79 crore in June 2018.

Ludlow Jute EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2018.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 46.45 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.87% over the last 12 months.