Ludlow Jute Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.38 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.38 crore in December 2019 up 14.74% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019 up 816.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2019 up 94.15% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2018.

Ludlow Jute EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2018.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 83.00 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 79.07% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.