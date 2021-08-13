Linc PenandPlas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.13 crore, up 100.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc Pen and Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.13 crore in June 2021 up 100.35% from Rs. 27.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 69.39% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021 up 239.68% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 198.00 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.39% over the last 12 months.