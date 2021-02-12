MARKET NEWS

Linc PenandPlas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc Pen and Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore in December 2020 down 26.35% from Rs. 96.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 down 129.62% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2020 down 78.89% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2019.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 187.55 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)

Linc Pen and Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.2164.4696.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.2164.4696.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.9016.4135.35
Purchase of Traded Goods22.7612.8330.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.6013.82-5.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.836.469.44
Depreciation3.243.243.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.9611.8917.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.207.13
Other Income0.020.000.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.207.15
Interest0.650.931.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.71-1.145.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.71-1.145.83
Tax-0.43-0.251.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-0.884.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-0.884.33
Equity Share Capital14.8714.8714.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.86-0.592.93
Diluted EPS-0.86-0.592.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.86-0.592.93
Diluted EPS-0.86-0.592.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

