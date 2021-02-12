Linc PenandPlas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore, down 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore in December 2020 down 26.35% from Rs. 96.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 down 129.62% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2020 down 78.89% from Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2019.

Linc PenandPlas shares closed at 187.55 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)