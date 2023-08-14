English
    LIC profit soars, but business growth, margins stay lacklustre

    LIC’s current valuation more than prices in the concerns, making the stock a ripe bet for the long term

    Neha Dave
    August 14, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    LIC profit soars, but business growth, margins stay lacklustre

    Q1 FY24 Earnings

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Profits soars on accounting change Top-line contracts Incremental growth driven by non-par products Product mix improving gradually VNB margin stable Valuation pricing in all concerns In a rare instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the debate on the no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament last week, said that Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: Rs 660, Mcap: Rs 417,418 crore) is continuously gaining strength. The Prime Minister was certainly referring to LIC's profit numbers and not its stock performance that has been weak ever...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers