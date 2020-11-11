LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit up 3% at Rs 790 crore

The company, promoted by the country's largest insurer LIC, is mainly engaged in providing loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.
LIC Housing Finance on November 11 reported about 3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 789.67 crore for September quarter of this fiscal year. The housing financier had posted a net profit of Rs 767.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
In June quarter, the profit was Rs 824.08 crore. Total income grew marginally to Rs 4,987.64 crore in July-September 2020-21 as against Rs 4,980.80 crore in the year-ago period, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
