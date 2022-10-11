English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Laxmi Organic Industries Q2 PAT seen up 274.9% YoY to Rs. 54.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 737.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    October 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Laxmi Organic Industries: Laxmi Organic Industries resumes operations at Mahad plant in Maharashtra. The company has resumed its operations at its Mahad plant in Maharashtra. It will continue to increase the capacity utilisation in next few weeks. The plant was shut down for 21 days to undertake maintenance activities.

    Laxmi Organic Industries: Laxmi Organic Industries resumes operations at Mahad plant in Maharashtra. The company has resumed its operations at its Mahad plant in Maharashtra. It will continue to increase the capacity utilisation in next few weeks. The plant was shut down for 21 days to undertake maintenance activities.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Laxmi Organic Industries to report net profit at Rs. 54.6 crore up 274.9% year-on-year (down 15.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 737.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 188.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 89.1 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Chemicals
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #chemicals #earnings #Laxmi Organic Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.