    Laurus Labs: Is the worst over?

    Material pick-up in earnings for Laurus Labs is contingent on the completion of capex projects

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 31, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
    A flash fire at Laurus Pharma labs's API manufacturing plant (Unit 3) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli has caused death of four workers.

    Highlights ARV formulation business improves sequentially ARV business to improve gradually on the back of Global Fund order Material traction in synthesis and bio business to happen after new capacities Margins to remain range-bound Laurus Labs’ (CMP: Rs 342; Market cap: Rs 18,411 crore) Q3FY23 results indicated revenue stabilisation in almost all its segments. The ARV (anti-retroviral) formulation business, which has been a pain point in the last few quarters, has improved sequentially. Volumes in the ARV-API (anti-retroviral API) segment had already been improving on the...

