    Lancer Containe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore, up 66.03% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore in September 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 136.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 up 163.7% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in September 2022 up 145.21% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2021.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in September 2021.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 485.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.61% returns over the last 6 months and 223.26% over the last 12 months.

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.32231.68136.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.32231.68136.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials203.66207.44122.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.04-2.61-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.443.552.65
    Depreciation3.873.092.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.822.381.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5717.838.26
    Other Income1.921.270.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4919.108.48
    Interest2.901.520.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.5917.587.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.5917.587.94
    Tax3.734.291.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8613.296.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8613.296.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8613.296.01
    Equity Share Capital30.1430.1410.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.264.415.99
    Diluted EPS4.274.415.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.264.415.99
    Diluted EPS4.274.415.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

