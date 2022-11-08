Lancer Containe Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore, up 66.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.32 crore in September 2022 up 66.03% from Rs. 136.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2022 up 163.7% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in September 2022 up 145.21% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in September 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 485.05 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.61% returns over the last 6 months and 223.26% over the last 12 months.