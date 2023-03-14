KRBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KRBL are:Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,153.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.27 crore in December 2022 up 179.66% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.55 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 123.41 crore in December 2021.
KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2021.
|KRBL shares closed at 360.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 77.56% over the last 12 months.
|KRBL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,535.99
|1,319.28
|1,153.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,535.99
|1,319.28
|1,153.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,370.22
|707.66
|881.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.93
|0.03
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-280.85
|169.36
|34.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.40
|29.76
|25.38
|Depreciation
|18.74
|18.92
|18.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.61
|127.69
|100.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|259.94
|265.86
|89.59
|Other Income
|17.87
|20.54
|15.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|277.81
|286.40
|104.65
|Interest
|3.45
|1.46
|4.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|274.36
|284.94
|100.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|274.36
|284.94
|100.40
|Tax
|69.09
|71.83
|27.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|205.27
|213.11
|73.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|205.27
|213.11
|73.40
|Equity Share Capital
|23.54
|23.54
|23.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.72
|9.05
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|8.72
|9.05
|3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.72
|9.05
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|8.72
|9.05
|3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited