KRBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KRBL are:Net Sales at Rs 1,535.99 crore in December 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 1,153.56 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.27 crore in December 2022 up 179.66% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.55 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 123.41 crore in December 2021.
    KRBL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2021.KRBL shares closed at 360.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 77.56% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,535.991,319.281,153.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,535.991,319.281,153.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,370.22707.66881.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.930.032.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-280.85169.3634.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4029.7625.38
    Depreciation18.7418.9218.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.61127.69100.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax259.94265.8689.59
    Other Income17.8720.5415.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax277.81286.40104.65
    Interest3.451.464.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax274.36284.94100.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax274.36284.94100.40
    Tax69.0971.8327.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities205.27213.1173.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period205.27213.1173.40
    Equity Share Capital23.5423.5423.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.729.053.12
    Diluted EPS8.729.053.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.729.053.12
    Diluted EPS8.729.053.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
