Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPIT Technologies posts Q3 net profit of Rs 42.8 cr

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 550.09 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 544 crore in the preceding three-month period, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tech firm KPIT Technologies on January 29 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 35.9 crore in the preceding July-September period, KPIT Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

The numbers are not comparable on year-on-year basis. In 2018, CK Birla Group-owned Birlasoft and KPIT Technologies had announced that they will merge and then split into two publicly-traded companies to create two specialised IT players.

Close

After the demerger, the engineering business was incorporated on January 8, 2018, and listed on BSE and NSE as KPIT Technologies in April last year.

"The automotive and mobility sector is investing in upcoming technologies, despite falling vehicle sales. Riding on this, we have demonstrated a strong year-to-date Q3FY20 constant currency growth of 15.5 per cent and a consistent improvement in net cash position," KPIT co-founder, CEO and MD Kishor Patil said.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per share, Patil said.

"We are assertive of growth and consistent profitability improvement, going forward," he added.

At the end of the third quarter, KPIT's net cash level stood at Rs 258.4 crore.

Its headcount was at 7,303 people at the end of December 2019 quarter.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #KPIT Technologies #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.