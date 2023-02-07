English
    Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore, up 53.16% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 240.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2022 down 478.2% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.08123.31240.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.08123.31240.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials337.25--174.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2819.5516.51
    Depreciation3.293.112.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.01109.3418.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.75-8.6927.81
    Other Income6.3814.464.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.375.7732.19
    Interest14.3911.4811.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.76-5.7120.66
    Exceptional Items-----9.16
    P/L Before Tax-36.76-5.7111.50
    Tax-9.070.685.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.69-6.395.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.69-6.395.69
    Minority Interest1.21-1.91--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.41-0.491.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.89-8.797.11
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.54-1.150.71
    Diluted EPS-3.54-1.150.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.54-1.150.71
    Diluted EPS-3.54-1.150.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited