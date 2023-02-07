Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore, up 53.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 240.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2022 down 478.2% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 268.95 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.55% over the last 12 months.