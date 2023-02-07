Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore, up 53.16% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 240.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2022 down 478.2% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 268.95 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.55% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|368.08
|123.31
|240.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|368.08
|123.31
|240.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|337.25
|--
|174.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.28
|19.55
|16.51
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.11
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.01
|109.34
|18.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.75
|-8.69
|27.81
|Other Income
|6.38
|14.46
|4.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.37
|5.77
|32.19
|Interest
|14.39
|11.48
|11.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.76
|-5.71
|20.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-9.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.76
|-5.71
|11.50
|Tax
|-9.07
|0.68
|5.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.69
|-6.39
|5.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.69
|-6.39
|5.69
|Minority Interest
|1.21
|-1.91
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.41
|-0.49
|1.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.89
|-8.79
|7.11
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-1.15
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-1.15
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-1.15
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-1.15
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited