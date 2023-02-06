English
    Kohinoor Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.65% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 down 3565% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.

    Kohinoor Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8128.4222.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8128.4222.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.995.877.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.027.462.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.571.011.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.521.64
    Depreciation1.701.691.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.229.227.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.071.650.26
    Other Income0.530.140.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.601.790.43
    Interest14.460.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.861.750.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.861.750.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.861.750.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.861.750.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.861.750.40
    Equity Share Capital37.0737.0737.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.740.470.11
    Diluted EPS-3.740.470.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.740.470.11
    Diluted EPS-3.740.470.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited