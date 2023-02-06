Kohinoor Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.65% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 down 3565% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.
Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 70.45 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months
|Kohinoor Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.81
|28.42
|22.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.81
|28.42
|22.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.99
|5.87
|7.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|7.46
|2.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|1.01
|1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.52
|1.64
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.69
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.22
|9.22
|7.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|1.65
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.14
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|1.79
|0.43
|Interest
|14.46
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.86
|1.75
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.86
|1.75
|0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.86
|1.75
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.86
|1.75
|0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.86
|1.75
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|37.07
|37.07
|37.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|0.47
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|0.47
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.74
|0.47
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.74
|0.47
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
