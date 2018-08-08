KLRF standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 52.80 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 52.80 53.94 54.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 52.80 53.94 54.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 35.02 36.31 35.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.98 -0.34 -1.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.96 2.99 2.62 Depreciation 0.79 0.69 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.56 14.85 12.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.50 -0.56 4.28 Other Income 0.23 0.02 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 -0.54 4.48 Interest 1.64 1.89 1.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -2.43 2.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.10 -2.43 2.73 Tax 0.03 -1.70 0.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.73 1.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.73 1.81 Equity Share Capital 5.54 5.54 5.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -1.45 3.59 Diluted EPS 0.07 -1.45 3.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -1.45 3.59 Diluted EPS 0.07 -1.45 3.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited