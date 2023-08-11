English
    Kitex Garments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore, down 41.55% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.78 crore in June 2023 down 41.55% from Rs. 249.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2023 down 78.28% from Rs. 36.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.55 crore in June 2023 down 70.74% from Rs. 56.56 crore in June 2022.

    Kitex Garments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.53 in June 2022.

    Kitex Garments shares closed at 194.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.

    Kitex Garments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.7897.71249.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.7897.71249.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.5169.5091.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.80-24.4137.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.5924.5231.06
    Depreciation5.285.145.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3932.3047.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.21-9.3536.47
    Other Income2.0616.0914.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.276.7451.11
    Interest0.850.091.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.426.6649.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.426.6649.74
    Tax2.432.4412.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.994.2236.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.994.2236.78
    Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.635.53
    Diluted EPS1.200.635.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.635.53
    Diluted EPS1.200.635.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kitex Garments #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:22 pm

