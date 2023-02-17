English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kitex Garments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore, down 66.38% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kitex Garments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.22 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 202.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 down 111.76% from Rs. 34.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 96.52% from Rs. 54.52 crore in December 2021.

    Kitex Garments shares closed at 156.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -37.23% over the last 12 months.

    Kitex Garments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.22141.67202.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.22141.67202.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.7142.0377.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.9520.044.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3329.1531.46
    Depreciation5.235.395.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6723.2839.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.7621.7843.75
    Other Income3.438.895.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3330.6749.06
    Interest1.861.160.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.2029.5148.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.2029.5148.76
    Tax-0.977.9114.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.2221.6034.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.2221.6034.69
    Minority Interest0.14----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.0821.6034.69
    Equity Share Capital6.656.656.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.643.255.22
    Diluted EPS-0.643.255.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.643.255.22
    Diluted EPS-0.643.255.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kitex Garments #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am