Kilitch Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore, up 35.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.28 crore in March 2023 up 35.13% from Rs. 32.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2023 up 69.62% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2023 up 70.95% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2022.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 212.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and 32.69% over the last 12 months.