Kilburn Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilburn Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 91.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2019 up 23.35% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 up 83.05% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2018.
Kilburn Chem shares closed at 34.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -65.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kilburn Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.18
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.18
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.06
|0.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|0.31
|0.47
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.76
|0.28
|Depreciation
|3.11
|3.17
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.65
|12.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.17
|-5.96
|-13.14
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.17
|-5.92
|-12.44
|Interest
|5.55
|5.23
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.72
|-11.15
|-12.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.72
|-11.15
|-12.44
|Tax
|1.00
|0.95
|2.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.72
|-12.10
|-15.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.72
|-12.10
|-15.28
|Equity Share Capital
|13.91
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.41
|-10.20
|-12.89
|Diluted EPS
|-8.41
|-10.20
|-12.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.41
|-10.20
|-12.89
|Diluted EPS
|-8.41
|-10.20
|-12.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited