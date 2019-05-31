Kilburn Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 91.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2019 up 23.35% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2019 up 83.05% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2018.

Kilburn Chem shares closed at 34.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -65.18% over the last 12 months.