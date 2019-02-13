Khator Fibre Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khator Fibre and Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore in December 2018 down 3.79% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 31.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2018 up 24.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2017.

Khator Fibre EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2017.

Khator Fibre shares closed at 9.20 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)