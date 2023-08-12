English
    Khaitan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 23.17% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Khaitan (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in June 2023 down 23.17% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 224.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 87.34% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Khaitan shares closed at 59.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.12% over the last 12 months.

    Khaitan (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.7312.9917.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.7312.9917.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.3110.8313.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.23-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.512.211.29
    Depreciation0.490.620.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.692.182.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.92-2.610.30
    Other Income0.073.870.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.991.260.34
    Interest0.600.320.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.390.94-0.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.390.94-0.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.94-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.94-0.31
    Equity Share Capital4.754.754.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.97-0.66
    Diluted EPS0.821.97-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.821.97-0.66
    Diluted EPS0.821.97-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

