Khaitan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in June 2023 down 23.17% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 224.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 87.34% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Khaitan shares closed at 59.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.12% over the last 12 months.