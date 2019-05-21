Kernex Micro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 36.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in March 2019 down 36.13% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2019 up 9.7% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019 up 90.6% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2018.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 23.30 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -33.99% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
|
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.15
|0.83
|4.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.15
|0.83
|4.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.05
|0.78
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|0.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.46
|-0.76
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.04
|1.24
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.51
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|14.88
|8.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-15.74
|-6.71
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.13
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-15.61
|-6.52
|Interest
|0.38
|0.65
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-16.26
|-6.99
|Exceptional Items
|-4.83
|9.44
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.37
|-6.83
|-6.99
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.21
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.05
|-7.04
|-6.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.05
|-7.04
|-6.70
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-5.63
|-5.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-5.63
|-5.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-5.63
|-5.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-5.63
|-5.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited