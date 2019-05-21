Kernex Micro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, down 36.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in March 2019 down 36.13% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2019 up 9.7% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019 up 90.6% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2018.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 23.30 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -33.99% over the last 12 months.