Kennametal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore in December 2020 up 1.9% from Rs. 189.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.69% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2020 down 3.18% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2019.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.60 in December 2019.

Kennametal shares closed at 955.65 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.