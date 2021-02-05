MARKET NEWS

Kennametal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore, up 1.9% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore in December 2020 up 1.9% from Rs. 189.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2020 up 5.69% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2020 down 3.18% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2019.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.60 in December 2019.

Kennametal shares closed at 955.65 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.

Kennametal India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations193.30178.30189.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations193.30178.30189.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.5049.8053.00
Purchase of Traded Goods44.8036.3048.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.2013.30--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.5026.7028.40
Depreciation9.409.608.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.6029.2033.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3013.4017.50
Other Income2.702.802.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0016.2020.00
Interest0.100.200.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.9016.0019.70
Exceptional Items---1.00-2.20
P/L Before Tax17.9015.0017.50
Tax4.904.105.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0010.9012.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0010.9012.30
Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.914.965.60
Diluted EPS5.914.965.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.914.965.60
Diluted EPS5.914.965.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kennametal #Kennametal India #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

