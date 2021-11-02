KEC International: Expecting recovery in the second of current fiscal

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

KEC International remains a good long-term story barring legacy issues and the susceptibility of the business to input price pressure. Though the company has strong orders in hand, some of the issues such as the loss-making SAE business, arbitration in South Africa, and high customer dues from the Gulf region continue to impact its performance in certain quarters. (image) During the September quarter, a spike in raw material prices added to its woes. The company’s revenue grew by 10 percent...