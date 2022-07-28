KDDL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.27 crore, up 77.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.27 crore in June 2022 up 77.89% from Rs. 139.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.20 crore in June 2022 up 368.09% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2022 up 109.51% from Rs. 20.62 crore in June 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 782.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.92% returns over the last 6 months and 116.15% over the last 12 months.