KCP Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.89 crore, up 14.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.89 crore in December 2021 up 14.41% from Rs. 339.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021 down 52.86% from Rs. 36.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021 down 40.51% from Rs. 80.22 crore in December 2020.

KCP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.84 in December 2020.

KCP shares closed at 136.25 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 83.75% over the last 12 months.