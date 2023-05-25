Kaya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.58% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2023 down 182.91% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 111.41% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.
Kaya shares closed at 337.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.90
|47.60
|39.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.90
|47.60
|39.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.34
|2.22
|2.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|0.61
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|0.57
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.44
|15.31
|11.74
|Depreciation
|7.81
|7.39
|9.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.31
|52.42
|21.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.39
|-30.92
|-6.58
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.86
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.37
|-30.06
|-5.03
|Interest
|15.75
|5.45
|3.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.12
|-35.51
|-8.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.12
|-35.51
|-8.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.12
|-35.51
|-8.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.12
|-35.51
|-8.53
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.46
|-27.18
|-6.53
|Diluted EPS
|-18.46
|-27.18
|-6.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.46
|-27.18
|-6.53
|Diluted EPS
|-18.46
|-27.18
|-6.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited