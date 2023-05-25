English
    Kaya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.58% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2023 down 182.91% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 111.41% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

    Kaya shares closed at 337.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.

    Kaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.9047.6039.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.9047.6039.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.342.222.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.610.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.690.57-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.4415.3111.74
    Depreciation7.817.399.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3152.4221.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.39-30.92-6.58
    Other Income1.020.861.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.37-30.06-5.03
    Interest15.755.453.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.12-35.51-8.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.12-35.51-8.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.12-35.51-8.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.12-35.51-8.53
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.46-27.18-6.53
    Diluted EPS-18.46-27.18-6.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.46-27.18-6.53
    Diluted EPS-18.46-27.18-6.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

