Kaya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.58% from Rs. 39.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2023 down 182.91% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 111.41% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022.

Kaya shares closed at 337.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.