    Karur Vysya Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 687.23 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Karur Vysya Bank are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 687.23 crore in December 2021 up 17.76% from Rs. 583.58 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.48 crore in December 2021 up 435.6% from Rs. 34.63 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 401.59 crore in December 2021 up 56.32% from Rs. 256.91 crore in December 2020.

    Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

    Close

    Karur Vysya shares closed at 48.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

    Karur Vysya Bank
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,133.131,136.191,104.65
    (b) Income on Investment234.78230.06234.55
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI35.7131.398.43
    (d) Others0.890.312.68
    Other Income195.61163.10251.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended717.28717.64766.73
    Employees Cost243.36251.15368.28
    Other Expenses237.89218.42209.88
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies401.59373.84256.91
    Provisions And Contingencies146.10164.15201.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax255.49209.6955.70
    Tax70.0144.2421.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities185.48165.4534.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period185.48165.4534.63
    Equity Share Capital159.87159.86159.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.------
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.070.43
    Diluted EPS2.322.070.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.070.43
    Diluted EPS2.322.070.43
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA3,887.523,971.643,842.47
    ii) Net NPA1,355.571,537.711,263.11
    i) % of Gross NPA6.977.387.37
    ii) % of Net NPA2.552.992.55
    Return on Assets %0.930.860.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Karur Vysya #Karur Vysya Bank #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:11 pm
