Karur Vysya Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 687.23 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 687.23 crore in December 2021 up 17.76% from Rs. 583.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.48 crore in December 2021 up 435.6% from Rs. 34.63 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 401.59 crore in December 2021 up 56.32% from Rs. 256.91 crore in December 2020.

Karur Vysya EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Karur Vysya shares closed at 48.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.