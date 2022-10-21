Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.33 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.33 crore in September 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 460.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.62 crore in September 2022 down 43.97% from Rs. 61.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.85 crore in September 2022 down 34.92% from Rs. 98.11 crore in September 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.16 in September 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 299.90 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.