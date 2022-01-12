MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalpataru Power Q3 PAT may dip 11.9% YoY to Rs. 120.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2103.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Broker Research
January 12, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Power sector. The brokerage house expects Kalpataru Power to report net profit at Rs. 120.1 crore down 11.9% year-on-year (up 100.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2103.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 206.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods & Power #earnings #ICICI Direct #Kalpataru Power #Result Poll
first published: Jan 12, 2022 12:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.