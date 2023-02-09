English
    Kalpataru Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,004.00 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 4,004.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 3,889.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.00 crore in December 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 270.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.99% from Rs. 345.00 crore in December 2021.
    Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.13 in December 2021.Kalpataru Power shares closed at 487.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.49% returns over the last 6 months and 21.15% over the last 12 months.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,004.003,798.003,889.00
    Total Income From Operations4,004.003,798.003,889.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,625.001,657.001,713.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.0026.0050.00
    Employees Cost373.00338.00337.00
    Depreciation98.0094.0093.00
    Other Expenses1,619.001,428.001,471.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.00255.00225.00
    Other Income2.0010.0027.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.00265.00252.00
    Interest119.00116.00102.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.00149.00150.00
    Exceptional Items---5.00200.00
    P/L Before Tax159.00144.00350.00
    Tax50.0046.0089.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.0098.00261.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.0098.00261.00
    Minority Interest9.00-12.0011.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----2.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates118.0086.00270.00
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.925.7818.13
    Diluted EPS7.925.7818.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.925.7818.13
    Diluted EPS7.925.7818.13
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
