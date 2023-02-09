Kalpataru Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,004.00 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,004.00 3,798.00 3,889.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,004.00 3,798.00 3,889.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,625.00 1,657.00 1,713.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.00 26.00 50.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 373.00 338.00 337.00 Depreciation 98.00 94.00 93.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,619.00 1,428.00 1,471.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.00 255.00 225.00 Other Income 2.00 10.00 27.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.00 265.00 252.00 Interest 119.00 116.00 102.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.00 149.00 150.00 Exceptional Items -- -5.00 200.00 P/L Before Tax 159.00 144.00 350.00 Tax 50.00 46.00 89.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.00 98.00 261.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.00 98.00 261.00 Minority Interest 9.00 -12.00 11.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -2.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.00 86.00 270.00 Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 5.78 18.13 Diluted EPS 7.92 5.78 18.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.92 5.78 18.13 Diluted EPS 7.92 5.78 18.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited