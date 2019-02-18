Jyoti Resins Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, down 35.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2018 down 35.88% from Rs. 27.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2018 up 10937.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 1112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 87.00 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.23% over the last 12 months.