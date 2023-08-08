Jubilant Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.74 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.74 crore in June 2023 down 1.77% from Rs. 355.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 down 6.76% from Rs. 22.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.48% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022.

Jubilant Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in June 2022.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 557.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.36% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.