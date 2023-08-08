English
    Jubilant Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.74 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.74 crore in June 2023 down 1.77% from Rs. 355.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2023 down 6.76% from Rs. 22.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.48% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022.

    Jubilant Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in June 2022.

    Jubilant Ind shares closed at 557.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.36% returns over the last 6 months and 35.81% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.74342.92355.03
    Other Operating Income--0.45--
    Total Income From Operations348.74343.37355.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials214.39208.37248.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.076.419.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.8212.84-39.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2927.8625.99
    Depreciation3.713.413.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.1767.9476.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9316.5430.52
    Other Income0.611.191.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5417.7331.67
    Interest5.395.253.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.1512.4827.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.1512.4827.69
    Tax6.292.745.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.869.7421.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.329.040.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5418.7822.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.5418.7822.03
    Equity Share Capital15.0715.0715.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6312.4614.65
    Diluted EPS13.5012.3514.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6312.4614.65
    Diluted EPS13.5012.3514.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

