JSW Steel: Tailwinds from lower raw material prices to kick in

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Majority of the capex plans on track Benefit of lower coking coal prices will be visible in September 2023 quarter Volume guidance maintained for FY24 Neutral at current valuation JSW Steel’s (JSW; CMP: Rs 786; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,89,994 crore) Q1FY24 results were above Street expectations. International subsidiaries, especially those in the US and Italy, performed much better, while Indian subsidiaries saw a subdued performance, QoQ. Net debt rose by 12 percent QoQ on the back of a higher working capital requirement. June 2023...