    JK Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,643.06 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:Net Sales at Rs 1,643.06 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 1,023.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.32 crore in December 2022 up 119.24% from Rs. 150.21 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.49 crore in December 2022 up 116.29% from Rs. 284.11 crore in December 2021.
    JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 19.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.87 in December 2021.JK Paper shares closed at 409.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 71.49% over the last 12 months.
    JK Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,643.061,644.101,023.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,643.061,644.101,023.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials724.69668.21406.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.9634.5725.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.34-2.9210.64
    Power & Fuel170.88----
    Employees Cost117.37117.55102.62
    Depreciation69.5066.6144.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.01287.22227.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax495.99472.86206.63
    Other Income49.0047.6632.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax544.99520.52239.42
    Interest94.0636.1629.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax450.93484.36209.99
    Exceptional Items---33.64--
    P/L Before Tax450.93450.72209.99
    Tax117.39123.7958.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.54326.93151.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.54326.93151.05
    Minority Interest-4.22-2.70-0.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates329.32324.23150.21
    Equity Share Capital169.40169.40169.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4419.148.87
    Diluted EPS19.4419.148.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.4419.148.87
    Diluted EPS19.4419.148.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited