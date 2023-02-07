JK Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,643.06 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Paper are:Net Sales at Rs 1,643.06 crore in December 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 1,023.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.32 crore in December 2022 up 119.24% from Rs. 150.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.49 crore in December 2022 up 116.29% from Rs. 284.11 crore in December 2021.
JK Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 19.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.87 in December 2021.
|JK Paper shares closed at 409.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 71.49% over the last 12 months.
|JK Paper
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,643.06
|1,644.10
|1,023.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,643.06
|1,644.10
|1,023.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|724.69
|668.21
|406.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.96
|34.57
|25.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.34
|-2.92
|10.64
|Power & Fuel
|170.88
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|117.37
|117.55
|102.62
|Depreciation
|69.50
|66.61
|44.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.01
|287.22
|227.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|495.99
|472.86
|206.63
|Other Income
|49.00
|47.66
|32.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|544.99
|520.52
|239.42
|Interest
|94.06
|36.16
|29.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|450.93
|484.36
|209.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-33.64
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|450.93
|450.72
|209.99
|Tax
|117.39
|123.79
|58.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|333.54
|326.93
|151.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|333.54
|326.93
|151.05
|Minority Interest
|-4.22
|-2.70
|-0.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|329.32
|324.23
|150.21
|Equity Share Capital
|169.40
|169.40
|169.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.44
|19.14
|8.87
|Diluted EPS
|19.44
|19.14
|8.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.44
|19.14
|8.87
|Diluted EPS
|19.44
|19.14
|8.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited