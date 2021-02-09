JK Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,005.27 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,005.27 crore in December 2020 up 14.92% from Rs. 874.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.44 crore in December 2020 up 37.19% from Rs. 48.43 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 564.20 crore in December 2020 up 68.42% from Rs. 334.99 crore in December 2019.

JK Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2019.

JK Bank shares closed at 31.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.