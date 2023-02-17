English
    Jindal PolyFilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore, down 34.77% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 886.65 crore in December 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 1,359.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.63 crore in December 2022 down 144.33% from Rs. 217.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 102.11% from Rs. 334.95 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal PolyFilm shares closed at 654.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -38.22% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations886.651,414.401,359.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations886.651,414.401,359.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials728.97955.57855.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.057.60--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.6789.18-36.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.4039.9629.95
    Depreciation44.7243.7638.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.26278.62196.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-126.08-0.29275.36
    Other Income74.29228.9520.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.79228.66296.28
    Interest75.9230.39-8.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-127.71198.27304.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-127.71198.27304.75
    Tax-32.56-287.5186.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.15485.78217.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.15485.78217.98
    Minority Interest0.030.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.51-0.33--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-96.63485.46217.98
    Equity Share Capital43.7943.7943.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.08110.8749.63
    Diluted EPS-22.08110.8749.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.08110.8749.63
    Diluted EPS-22.08110.8749.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

